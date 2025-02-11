Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; light rain, snowfall expected in upper districts

PESHAWAR – Isolated light rain with snowfall over the hills are expected in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave prevails over upper parts.

Under these conditions, cold and dry weather is expected in Peshawar and most plain districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday night. However, light rain/light snowfall is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Swat and Kohistan.

On Wednesday, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province and extremely cold in hilly areas. Light rain/light snowfall is expected at isolated places in Chitral and surroundings.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 07-09°C on Wednesday, 06-08°C on Thursday and 05-07°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Peshawar and most districts and very cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours. However, rain/snowfall occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm): Dir (Upper 15, Lower 01), Kalam 12, Mir Khani 12, Drosh 07, Balakot 06, Malam Jabba, Pattan 04, Chitral, Kakul 01

Snowfall (Inches): Kalam 05, Malam Jabba 01

Malam Jabba remained the coldest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the temperature dropped 02°C below the freezing point. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 83 per cent.

In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 08°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 48 per cent.