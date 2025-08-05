Gold Prices dip by Rs1,500 Drop Per Tola amid global tweaks; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed major decline both in local and international markets today on Tuesday, bringing some relief to buyers after weeks of steady increases.

In global market, bullion prices dropped by $15 per ounce, bringing the new rate to $3353 per ounce. The dip in global rates directly impacted local prices across Pakistan.

According to market sources, the price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs. 1,500, now standing at Rs. 358,000. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold saw a reduction of Rs. 1,286, bringing the new price to Rs. 306,927.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Type Price Drop New Price 24-Karat Gold (per tola) 1,500 358,000 24-Karat Gold (10 grams) 1,286 306,927

Gold Rates This Week

Dates Price 4-August Rs359,500 2-August Rs359,000 1-August Rs352,900 31-July Rs353,000 30-July Rs355,000 29-July Rs354,700 28-July Rs356,300

However, unlike gold, silver prices saw an uptick. The price of one tola of silver increased by Rs. 18, reaching Rs. 3,971.

Market analysts attribute the decline in gold prices to fluctuations in the global economy, changes in investor sentiment, and a strengthening dollar.