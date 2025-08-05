Pm Directs Strict Adherence To Office Timings Across Federal Ministries

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister issued stern directive addressing widespread concerns over lack of punctuality and poor adherence to official office timings across various federal ministries, divisions, and autonomous organizations.

A formal notification was shared Cabinet Division, the premier expressed deep dissatisfaction with prevalent culture of lateness and instructed that all officers and staff must strictly observe official working hours.

The notification signed by Cabinet Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal emphasized that federal secretaries, heads of organizations, and department leaders must lead by example in promoting punctuality.

This directive has been specifically addressed to several top officials, including

Imdad Ullah Bosal (Secretary Finance),

Aisha Humera Ch (Additional Secretary, LG & RD),

Jawad Paul (Secretary, Commerce Division),

Ali Sher Mahsud (Federal Secretary, MoCommunication),

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali (Retd) (Secretary, Defence Division).

The move comes as part of a broader initiative to instill professionalism and discipline within the public sector and to enhance productivity and public service delivery.