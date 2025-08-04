Intermittent monsoon rains likely in Pakistan till August 7

ISLAMABAD – Intermittent monsoon rains with heavy falls are likely in Pakistan till August 7.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the upper and central parts of Pakistan. They will likely intensify on August 4. A westerly wave is also expected to strengthen on August 5.

Under the influence of these conditions, intermittent monsoon rains with heavy falls are likely in Pakistan till August 7.

Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan: Intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls are likely in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from August 4 to August 7. Intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar from August 5 to August 7.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan from August 4 to August 7.

Punjab/Islamabad: Intermittent rains with scattered heavy falls are likely in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad and Kasur from August 4 to August 7. Rains and gusty winds are also likely in Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan and Bahawalpur on August 6.

Balochistan: Mainly hot and humid weather is likely in most parts of the province. However, rains are expected in Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah and Khuzdar on August 6.

Sindh: Mainly hot and humid weather is likely in most parts of the province. However, light rain/drizzle is expected in coastal areas.

Impacts: Widespread rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, northeast Punjab and Kashmir from August 5 to August 7. Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sialkot.

Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat, and Kashmir. Rains/windstorms and lightning may damage dilapidated buildings, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels. Public, travellers and tourists are advised to avoid exposure to vulnerable areas to avoid any untoward situation and keep updated about the latest weather conditions.