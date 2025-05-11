Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather: Scattered rains likely

ISLAMABAD – Scattered rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Sunday night and Monday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow trough of westerly wave prevails over the northern and central parts of Pakistan. Moist currents from the Arabian Sea are also penetrating the central/upper part of the country.

Under these conditions, rains and gusty winds are likely in the twin cities and at isolated places in upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Sunday night and Monday with occasional gaps. Moderate to heavy rains and hailstorms may also occur at isolated places.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 36°C and 38°C on Monday and Tuesday, and between 35°C and 37°C on Wednesday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 35°C and 37°C on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds occurred at isolated places in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the last 24 hours. Hot and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Joharabad 08, Sargodha 02, Murree 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Bunji, Bagrote 05, Astore 04, Gilgit 03

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 04, Kalam 02, Kakul 01

Kashmir: Rawalakot 03

Jacobabad, Mohenjo-Daro and Dadu remained the hottest places in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 46°C. The maximum temperature in Sibi and Rahim Yar Khan was recorded at 45°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 50 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at zero per cent.