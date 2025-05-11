AGL42.13▼ -1.1 (-0.03%)AIRLINK136.59▲ 9.32 (0.07%)BOP9.12▲ 0.44 (0.05%)CNERGY6.42▲ 0.7 (0.12%)DCL8.94▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML27.06▼ -1.43 (-0.05%)DGKC127.63▲ 8.08 (0.07%)FCCL41.55▲ 1.69 (0.04%)FFL13.04▲ 0.83 (0.07%)HUBC125.77▲ 6.77 (0.06%)HUMNL11.4▼ -0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.01▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM3.99▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF63.32▲ 2.45 (0.04%)NBP78.74▲ 3.03 (0.04%)OGDC184.55▲ 8.16 (0.05%)PAEL40.22▲ 3.21 (0.09%)PIBTL7.62▲ 0.52 (0.07%)PPL138.86▲ 7.95 (0.06%)PRL24.56▲ 0.3 (0.01%)PTC17.54▲ 0.11 (0.01%)SEARL68.24▲ 1.59 (0.02%)TELE5.94▲ 0.34 (0.06%)TOMCL25.61▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)TPLP7▲ 0.25 (0.04%)TREET16.59▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TRG56.27▲ 3.14 (0.06%)UNITY23.44▼ -0.63 (-0.03%)WTL1.16▲ 0.06 (0.05%)

Ishaq Dar briefs Algerian FM Ahmed Attaf about ceasefire agreement

Algeria Supports Peaceful Solutions In Call With Pakistan Fm Amid Regional Strains
ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Sunday contacted the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria, Ahmed Attaf on telephone and apprised him about the prevailing situation.

Mr Dar briefed his Algerian counterpart on the latest developments, particularly the ceasefire agreement which aimed at calming the situation and avoiding any escalation that could jeopardize security and stability in the region.

Ahmed Attaf welcomed the ceasefire agreement, praising the mediation efforts made to achieve it. He stressed the need of diplomacy and dialogue to minimise tension and conflict. He also emphasized Algeria’s hope that this step will be consolidated and strengthened in the coming days, enabling it to open new horizons toward establishing the foundations for a lasting, just, and final peace between the two neighboring countries, serving the interests of their peoples and enhancing security and stability in the entire region.

Staff Report

