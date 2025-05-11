Punjab announces reopening of schools from tomorrow

LAHORE – Punjab has announced the reopening of educational institutions from Monday (tomorrow), on the easing of tensions after a ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

According to an official notification issued on Sunday, academic activities in all educational institutions across the province will resume as per normal routine.

The Punjab government had closed down educational institutions for two days, Friday and Saturday, due to the security situation.

On May 7, at least 31 civilians, including children, were martyred in an unprovoked Indian cross-border attack in different areas of Pakistan. In response, Pakistan downed five Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales.

Besides, India continued sending drones into several cities in Pakistan. Pakistan forces shot down over 80 drones, including Israeli-made IAI Heron — medium-altitude, long-endurance — unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

India launched multiple missile attacks on Pakistani airbases, including the Nur Khan, Murid, and Shorkot airbases, which were fired from aircraft.

In response, Pakistan launched “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos” against India on Saturday, targeting multiple military bases, including a missile storage site.

After that, both countries agreed to a ceasefire, paving the way for the return of normalcy in the region.