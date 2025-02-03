Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; rains, gusty winds likely

ISLAMABAD – Rains and gusty winds are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Tuesday and Wednesday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave will likely approach western/upper parts of the country tonight.

Under these conditions, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in the twin cities and most parts of the country on Monday night. However, rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the mountains are likely at isolated places in northwest Balochistan and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the mountains are likely in the twin cities and at isolated places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Light to moderate fog is also expected in northeastern Punjab during morning/night hours.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 02-04°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 04-06°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of the country and very cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours. Shallow to moderate fog prevailed in northeastern Punjab.

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan where the temperature dropped 11°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Astore, Gupis and Ziarat was recorded at -06°C, Kalam and Kalat at -05°C, Bagrote, Skardu and Gilgit at -04°C, and Parachinar and Quetta at -03°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 03°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 29 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 05°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 28 per cent.