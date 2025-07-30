Scattered trains predicted in Karachi, parts of Sindh

KARACHI – Scattered rains are predicted in Karachi and parts of Sindh on Wednesday evening/night and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A fresh westerly wave prevails over the upper parts of the country.

Under these conditions, light rain/drizzle may occur in Karachi and the coastal areas of Sindh on Wednesday evening/night. Gusty winds are expected in southeastern districts.

On Thursday, mainly muggy weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rains may occur at isolated places in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar during evening/night.

Karachi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31°C and 33°C on Thursday and between 30°C and 32°C on Friday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 36°C and 38°C on Thursday and between 35°C and 37°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, mainly muggy weather prevailed in most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Dadu remained the hottest place in Sindh, with a maximum temperature of 46°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Nawabshah was recorded at 43°C and in Sukkur at 42°C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 75 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 74 per cent.