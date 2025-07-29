Punjab issues flood alert as more monsoon rains predicted

LAHORE – Punjab has issued a flood alert due to a possible rise in water levels in the Chenab and Jhelum rivers and their tributaries.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management (PDMA), there is a possibility of low to medium flood levels in the Chenab and Jhelum rivers from July 30 to July 31. There is also a possibility of flooding in the tributaries of the Ravi River.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said that the water flow is expected to increase in the next 24 hours at Ganda Singh Wala in the Sutlej River. “Urban flooding is likely in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore due to heavy rains in the next 48 hours”, he said.

PDMA Punjab has issued an alert to the Commissioners of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions.

An alert was also issued to the Deputy Commissioners of Narowal, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujrat, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Jhang, Chiniot, Khanewal, Multan, Kot Addo, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Kasur, Okara, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Pakpattan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran, Rajanpur and Chiniot.

Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed issued instructions to the Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and WASA officials to remain alert about the possible situation.

The DG PDMA issued instructions to the relevant departments to remain alert. Given the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, complete all arrangements in advance. Staff in emergency control rooms should be kept on alert. Disaster response teams of Rescue 1122 should also be kept on high alert. The public should be kept informed of the current situation, moment by moment.

Ensure the evacuation of the public and livestock in the river beds. Ensure provision of food, clean drinking water and other facilities in flood relief camps.