Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; intermittent rains, hailstorms likely

ISLAMABAD – Intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday.

Snowfalls over the hills are also likely during the period.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave will likely enter upper parts of Pakistan on March 09 (evening/night). It will likely strengthen from March 12 and will persist till March 16.

Under these weather conditions, intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls are likely in the twin cities, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Sunday night and the next two days.

Isolated hailstorms are also likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir during the week.

Moderate to few heavy rains and snowfalls may disrupt traffic by causing road closure/slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Manshera, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli. Tourists and travelers are advised to remain cautious during the wet spell.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 08°C and 10°C on Monday and Tuesday, and 07°C and 09°C on Wednesday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 12°C and 14°C on Monday and Tuesday, and 11°C and 13°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. Very cold weather prevailed in hilly areas.

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 10°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Gupis was recorded at -03°C, and in Astore and Bagrote at -01°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 08°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 46 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 12°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 25 per cent.