Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather: Intense heatwaves to prevail

ISLAMABAD – Intense heatwaves will continue to pervail in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan on Friday and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), high pressure at upper atmospheric level prevails over most parts of Pakistan and likely to persist during next 03 to 04 days.

Under these conditions, intense heatwaves will continue to prevail in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan on Friday and the next two days.

Day temperatures will likely remain 05°C to 07°C above normal levels in upper half (central & upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan) from 16th to 19th May.

Day temperatures will likely remain 04°C to 06°C above normal in southern half (Sindh, southern Punjab and Balochistan) from 16th to 20th May.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 40°C and 42°C on Friday, between 41°C and 43°C on Saturday, and between 42°C and 44°C on Sunday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 39°C and 41°C on Friday, between 40°C and 42°C on Saturday, and between 41°C and 43°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. Very hot weather prevailed in plain areas.

Dadu and Turbat remained the hottest places in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 48°C. The maximum temperature in Dera Ghazi Khan was recorded at 47°C, and in Noor Pur Thal, Bhakkar, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Nokkundi at 46°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 21 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 14 per cent.