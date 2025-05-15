State Bank of Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves jump by $71 million

KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves stood at $15,613.8 million as of May 09, 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at $10,403.1 million. Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $5,210.7 million as of May 09, 2025.

During the week ending May 09, 2025, SBP’s reserves increased by $71 million to $10,403.1 million.

On May 13, 2025, SBP has received second tranche of SDR 760 million ($ 1,023 million) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under EFF program. The amount will reflect in SBP’s foreign exchange reserves for the week ending May 16, 2025.

During the week ending May 02, 2025, SBP’s reserves increased by $118 million to $10,332.5 million. Before this week, SBP’s reserves increased by $9 million to $10,214.4 million. A week earlier, SBP’s reserves decreased by $367 million to $10,205.9 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ending April 11, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $127 million to $10,572.4 million due to external debt repayments. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $23 million to $10,699.4 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $70 million to $10,676.3 million. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $540 million to $10,606.8 million due to external debt repayments.

A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $49 million to $11,146.8 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $152 million to $11,097.9 million due to external debt repayments. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $27 million to $11,249.5 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $21 million to $11,222.4 million.

During the week ending February 14, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $35 million to $11,201.5 million. SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $252 million to $11,166.6 million due to external debt repayments a week earlier.

During the week ending January 31, 2025, SBP’s liquid foreign reserves increased by $46 million to $11,418.3 million. Before this week, the central bank’s liquid foreign reserves decreased by $76 million to $11,372.4 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ending January 17, 2025, SBP’s reserves decreased by $276 million to $11,448.7 million due to external debt repayments.