Lahore, Punjab weather: Intense heatwaves persist

LAHORE – Intense heatwaves will likely persist in most parts of Punjab May 16 to May 20.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), high pressure at upper atmospheric level prevails over most parts of Pakistan and likely to persist during next 03 to 04 days.

Under these conditions, intense heatwaves will continue to prevail in most districts of Punjab till May 20.

Day temperatures will likely remain 05°C to 07°C above normal levels in central & upper Punjab including Lahore from May 16 to May 19.

Day temperatures will likely remain 04°C to 06°C above normal in southern Punjab from May 16 to May 20.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 41°C and 43°C on Friday, between 42°C and 44°C on Saturday, and between 43°C and 45°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Very hot weather prevailed in plain areas.

Dera Ghazi Khan remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 47°C. The maximum temperature in Bhakkar, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur was recorded at 46°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 42°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 24 per cent.