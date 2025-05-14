Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather: Heatwaves to persist this week

ISLAMABAD – Heatwaves will likely prevail in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan during the current week.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A high pressure will likely grip most parts of the country from tomorrow.

Under these conditions, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in the twin cities and most parts Pakistan and extremely hot in plain areas on Thursday and the remaining days of the week.

Day temperatures will likely remain between 04°C to 06°C above normal in southern half (Sindh, southern Punjab and Balochistan). Day temperatures will likely remain between 05°C to 07°C above normal in upper half (central & upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan).

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 38°C and 40°C on Thursday, between 39°C and 41°C on Friday, and between 40°C and 42°C on Saturday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 37°C and 39°C on Thursday, between 38°C and 40°C on Friday, and between 39°C and 41°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. Very hot weather prevailed in plain areas.

Dadu remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 48°C. The maximum temperature in Jacobabad was recorded at 47°C, and in Sibbi, Turbat, Lasbella, Sukkur, Rohri, Rahim Yar Khan, Mohenjo-Daro, Larkana and Bahawalnagar at 45°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 26 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 50 per cent.