ILO, AICS join forces to boost Green Jobs, Economic Inclusion in KP

ISLAMABAD – International Labour Organization (ILO) and Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) launched new initiative aimed at fostering just transitions, decent work, and sustainable recovery in flood-affected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This three-year partnership, set to begin in June 2025, will support skills training, enterprise development, and climate-resilient recovery efforts, with a particular focus on empowering women and youth. The initiative, titled “Just Transitions for Men, Women, and Youth through Skills Training and Jobs Creation in Sustainable Construction and Eco-Tourism,” aims to equip young men and women with green construction skills, enhance occupational safety and health (OSH) standards, and support the development of women- and youth-led businesses, especially in the eco-tourism sector.

The partnership was formalized with signing of an agreement between Geir Tonstol, Country Director of the ILO in Pakistan, and H.E. Marilina Armellin, Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan. Under the project, green construction modules will be integrated into provincial Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, helping workers obtain certifications for both domestic and international employment opportunities.

“This initiative is critical in helping communities recover with dignity and in supporting them to fully engage in a greener, fairer economy,” said Geir Tonstol. “By investing in skills, sustainability, and inclusive growth, we are building resilience and ensuring that those most affected by floods, particularly women and youth, are equipped with the tools for long-term economic success.”

H.E. Marilina Armellin, Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan, reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to Pakistan’s development goals, particularly around climate action, gender equality, and economic empowerment. “We are proud to support this initiative, which aligns with our priorities on sustainable development,” she said.

The project also aims to scale national skills assessment and certification framework for the construction sector, enabling workers to access decent employment and contribute to the Government of Pakistan’s post-flood recovery strategy.

This collaboration also aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, provincial economic recovery plans, and the Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection, marking a significant step towards long-term, inclusive growth for the region.