CSS Special Exam Results 2023; Full List of Candidates

ISLAMABAD – Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) officially announced results of CSS Special Annual Examination 2023. Out of 15,242 candidates who appeared in the written examination, only 519 managed to qualify for the next stages of the recruitment process.

After interviews and final evaluations, a total of 141 candidates have been declared successful in the special competitive exam.

CSS Exams 2023

Category Count Total Candidates Appeared (Written) 15,242 Candidates Passed Written Test 519 Candidates Finally Selected 141 Male Successful Candidates 65 Female Successful Candidates 76 Overall Success Rate 3.20%

Of the successful candidates, 65 are male and 76 are female, marking a notable female majority among those who cleared the final stage.

Some of the prominent names among the qualifiers include Mir Musawar Ali, Zoha Tiwana, Kinza Ahmed Mughal, Muhammad Zeeshan, Arsalan Khan, Sania, Inzamam Qasim, Murad Khalid, Muhammad Owais Khan, Zaheer Ahmed, Kainat Shahzadi, Aqib Shaukat, Asma Nisar, Zarlashta Fatima, Shah Muhammad, Maria Zeb Awan, Qamar Abbas, Hafsa Waqar, Kashif Ali, and Zohaib Ahmed, among others.

CSS Special Examination was held to fill vacant posts in various occupational groups and services under the federal government, particularly in response to a shortage of qualified officers in key departments.