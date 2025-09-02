Islamabad, Peshawar, and parts of Pakistan jolted by Earthquake

KARACHI – Islamabad, Peshawar, and several districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) were jolted by earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale on Tuesday.

Tremors were also reported in Rawalpindi, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Swat, and surrounding areas. According to Met Office, the quake’s epicenter was located in southeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 22 kilometers.

After seismic activity, residents in affected areas evacuated their homes, though no casualties or property damage have been reported so far.

This comes after an earlier earthquake on Monday, which registered 6.0 on the Richter scale, affecting Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, and multiple K-P districts, including Peshawar, Mansehra, and Abbottabad.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and advise residents to remain cautious.