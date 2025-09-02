ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Athletics is dealing with string of injuries to its top athletes just weeks before the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo 13–21 September.

Star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem had been sidelined with knee, elbow, and calf injuries but is now in England for rehabilitation and training. He is aiming to represent Pakistan on the world stage, where over 2,000 athletes from 200 countries will compete.

Sprint sensation Shajar Abbas is currently recovering from tibial stress fracture, while 100m record holder Tamim Khan suffered serious hip injury. Doctors have advised at least two weeks of rest for Tamim, ruling her out of the championships.

These injuries show fragile nature of an athlete’s career. The story of former Asian gold medalist Mohammad Younas, whose promising career ended after a motorbike accident, serves as a cautionary tale.

Despite challenges, optimism remains high. Arshad Nadeem has regained strength and confidence, expressing to foreign wiore service his determination to perform strongly in Tokyo. He faces formidable rivals, including Julian Weber (91.51m, 2025 Diamond League Final, Zurich) and Neeraj Chopra (90.23m), but hopes are high that he will make Pakistan proud.