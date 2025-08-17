Lahore, Punjab weather: Widespread rains, heavy falls likely

LAHORE – Widespread monsoon rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate the upper and southern parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts of the country.

Under these conditions, widespread monsoon rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Chiniot, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Jhang, Tob Tek Singh, Sargodha, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Kot Addu, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Multan, Sahiwal, Layyah, Bhakkar, Mianawali, Tunsa, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur on Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday with occasional gaps.

Torrential rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and eastern Balochistan. Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sialkot. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galiyat.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C on Monday and between 32°C and 34°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rains occurred in northeastern Punjab and the Potohar region during the last 24 hours. Muggy weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Rainfall (mm): Islamabad (Golra 76, Saidpur 75, Airport 59, City 40, Bokra 33), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 53, Shamsabad 44, Katcheri, Pirwidahi, Gawalmandi 42, New Kattarian 40), Jhelum 45, Sialkot (City 38, Airport 23), Mangla 34, Mandi Bahauddin 24, Attock 19, Chakwal & Narowal 04, Murree 03

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in Punjab, with a maximum temperature of 42°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan was recorded at 41°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 76 per cent.