India down Pakistan by seven wickets in T20 Asia Cup 2025 match

DUBAI – India down Pakistan by seven wickets in the T20I Asia Cup 2025 Group A match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 128-run target for victory, India reached the milestone with seven wickets in hand and 25 balls to spare.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav was the top scorer with an unbeaten 47 off 37 balls, followed by Abhishek Sharma, who contributed 31 off just 13 balls, hitting four fours and two maximums during his brief stay at the crease.

Tilak Varma made 31 off 31 balls, hitting two fours and one six. Shubman Gill and Shivam Dube made 10 runs each. Saim Ayub bagged all three wickets. Kuldeep Yadav was named player of the match.

Opting to bat first, Green shirts kept losing wickets at regular intervals and ended up at 127 for the loss of nine wickets in their quota of 20 overs.

Opener Sahibzada Farhan was the top scorer with 40 off 44 balls. He hit one four and three sixes. Shaheen Afridi contributed a valuable 33 off 16 balls at a later stage to give some respectability to the team’s total. He hit four towering sixes.

Fakhar Zaman made 17 off 15 balls, hitting three boundaries. Faheem Ashraf made 11 off 14 balls and Sufiyan Muqeem 10 off six balls. Kuldeep Yadav got three wickets, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah two each and Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakravarthy one each.

Pakistan Playing XI: 1 Sahibzada Farhan, 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Fakhar Zaman, 4 Salman Agha (capt), 5 Hasan Nawaz, 6 Mohammad Haris (wk), 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 10 Sufiyan Muqeem, 11 Abrar Ahmed

India Playing XI: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Sanju Samson (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Varun Chakravarthy