MG Motors offers affordable installments at exciting 4.99%

LAHORE – MG Motors has collaborated with a leading bank in Pakistan to make it cars more accessible by offering stunning installment plans at as low as 4.99 percent.

The automaker has joined hands with Bank Islamic for the affordable installment plans in Pakistan, a move that would further increase its sales in the challenging market of Pakistan.

MG Motors offers a variety of vehicles in Pakistan. These include:

MG ZS EV

MG ZS

MG HS

MG4 Electric

MG5 EV Long Range

MG GT (MG5) is being considered for launch in the Pakistani market.

MG Cyberster

MG HS PHEV

The MG HS variants include two models, which are MG HS Trophy and MG HS Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), combining speed, ease and performance.

MG Cars Installment Plans

BankIslami, in collaboration with MG Motors, has launched a compelling new auto financing offer, allowing customers to drive their favorite MG vehicle through a flexible 3-year installment plan.

This exclusive offer brings together style, performance, and affordability, all within a Shariah-compliant financing framework.

Customers can avail financing of up to Rs3 million at highly competitive profit rates:

4.99% for a 1-year tenure

9.99% for a 2-year tenure

11.75% for a 3-year tenure

Additionally, the offer includes a low takaful rate of just 1.49%, making it one of the most attractive auto financing options currently available in the market.