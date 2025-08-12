Heavy monsoon rains likely in Pakistan this week

ISLAMABAD – Heavy monsoon rains are likely in Pakistan this week.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. Moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are likely to intensify from August 17. A westerly wave is currently affecting the upper parts and is expected to strengthen from August 17.

Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, monsoon rains with scattered heavy falls are expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan from August 14 to August 17.

Kashmir/ Gilgit-Baltistan: Widespread monsoon rains with scattered heavy falls are expected in Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur) and in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar) from August 18 to August 21 with occasional gaps.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Widespread monsoon rains with scattered heavy and at times hefty falls are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan from August 18 to August 21 with occasional gaps.

Punjab / Islamabad: Widespread monsoon rains with scattered heavy and at time hefty falls are expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad and Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur and Rahimyar Khan from August 18 to August 21.

Balochistan: Widespread monsoon rains with scattered heavy falls are expected in Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Gawadar and Panjgur from August 18 to August 22.

Sindh: Rains with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Tharparker, Umer Kot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, and Jacobabad from August 18 to August 22, with occasional gaps.

Impacts: Heavy rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, northeast Punjab, and Kashmir from August 15 to August 21. Flash floods are expected in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and eastern Balochistan.

Heavy falls may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Peshawar and Nowshera. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir.

Heavy rains/windstorms and lightning may damage weak structures like electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels. Public, travellers and tourists are advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas and remain updated about the latest weather conditions.