Sindh High Court moved over deaths of 600 citizens in Karachi dumpers’ accidents

KARACHI – A petition has been moved to the Sindh High Court against the recurring deaths of citizens caused by dumpers in Karachi, highlighting the authorities’ alleged failure to ensure public safety.

The petition moved to court revealed that over 600 citizens lost their lives in the dumpers’ accidents.

The petition, submitted by Ashraf Jabbar Qureshi and others from the Tehreek-e-Bahali Karachi, contended that it is the constitutional duty of provincial authorities to serve the citizens of Sindh. It claimed that the respondents have failed to carry out their responsibilities regarding water supply, sewerage, road construction and law and order in the province.

According to the petition, authorities have been unable to protect citizens from the “dumper mafia,” with over 600 deaths serving as evidence.

Instead of addressing the grievances of victims’ families, government officials are reportedly holding meetings with the dumper mafia. Most dumper drivers are said to be non-Pakistani and do not comply with Pakistani laws.

The petition detailed that on August 10, around 2 a.m., two siblings were killed after being hit by a dumper on Rashid Minhas Road. Following the incident, the dumper mafia allegedly set fire to other dumpers and falsely blamed local youths. Police reportedly arrested a dozen youths under pressure from the mafia.

The petitioners have requested the court to direct authorities to present records related to dumper registration and fitness. They also seek enforcement of directives previously issued by the Supreme Court and High Court to ensure public safety.

Sindh Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, IG Sindh and Additional IG Traffic have been made respondents in plea.