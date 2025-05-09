Islamabad, Pakistan weather; rains, hailstorms predicted during weekend

ISLAMABAD – Rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are predicted in Islamabad and parts of Pakistan during the weekend.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over the upper and central parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, rains and gusty winds are predicted at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast/south Balochistan, upper/southeast Sindh, eastern Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday night. Heavy rains and hailstorms may occur at a few places.

On Saturday and Sunday, intermittent rains and gusty winds are predicted at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, northeastern/south Balochistan, southeast Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Heavy rains and hailstorms are also predicted at a few places during the period.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 30°C and 32°C on Saturday and between 31°C and 33°C on Sunday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 30°C and 32°C on Saturday and between 31°C and 33°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad, southeast Sindh, northeast/south Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan during the last 24 hours. Hot and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm):

Sindh: Chhor 35, Mithi 06, Badin 04, Sukkur 03, Padidan 02

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dera Ismail Khan (Airport 23, City 13), Saidu Sharif 19, Malam Jabba 13, Kakul 11, Pattan 09, Kalam 08, Dir 06, Peshawar Airport, Mardan 03, Mir Khani, Balakot, Cherat 02, Bannu, Drosh 01

Punjab: Bhakkar, Layyah 21, Kot Addu 14, Dera Ghazi Khan 12, Murree 11, Multan Airport 09, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 08), Faisalabad 07, Jhang 06, Khanewal 03, Joharabad, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura 02, Islamabad (Golra 01), Jhelum, Bahawalpur, Noor Pur Thal, Sargodha City 01

Balochistan: Bar Khan 18, Khuzdar 06, Kashmir: (Muzaffarabad City 30, City 22), Rawalakot 15, Garhi Dupatta 13, Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis 10, Bagrote 03, Gilgit 02, Astore 01

Jacobabad, Sakrand and Nokundi remained the hottest places in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 41°C. The maximum temperature in Turbat and Mohenjo-Daro was recorded at 40°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 49 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 50 per cent.