AGL42.13▼ -1.1 (-0.03%)AIRLINK136.59▲ 9.32 (0.07%)BOP9.12▲ 0.44 (0.05%)CNERGY6.42▲ 0.7 (0.12%)DCL8.94▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML27.06▼ -1.43 (-0.05%)DGKC127.63▲ 8.08 (0.07%)FCCL41.55▲ 1.69 (0.04%)FFL13.04▲ 0.83 (0.07%)HUBC125.77▲ 6.77 (0.06%)HUMNL11.4▼ -0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.01▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM3.99▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF63.32▲ 2.45 (0.04%)NBP78.74▲ 3.03 (0.04%)OGDC184.55▲ 8.16 (0.05%)PAEL40.22▲ 3.21 (0.09%)PIBTL7.62▲ 0.52 (0.07%)PPL138.86▲ 7.95 (0.06%)PRL24.56▲ 0.3 (0.01%)PTC17.54▲ 0.11 (0.01%)SEARL68.24▲ 1.59 (0.02%)TELE5.94▲ 0.34 (0.06%)TOMCL25.61▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)TPLP7▲ 0.25 (0.04%)TREET16.59▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TRG56.27▲ 3.14 (0.06%)UNITY23.44▼ -0.63 (-0.03%)WTL1.16▲ 0.06 (0.05%)

Rs100 Prize Bond May 2025 Draw No.50 Balloting and Winners details

Rs100 Prize Bond May 2025 Draw No 50 Balloting And Winners Details
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Balloting for Rs100 Prize Bond is almost here corner and, it could be your chance to win the grand prize this May.

Rs100 Prize Bond May 2025

National Savings Division will hold 100 Prize Bond balloting in Sialkot, and the winners will be announced on May 15, 2025, Thursday.

Rs100 Prize Bond Winners

Prize Amount 
First Prize 700,000
Second Prize 200,000
Third Prize 1,000

Prize Bond Schedule May 2025

Date City Bond
17 February 2025 Multan 1500
17 March 2025 Faisalabad 200
15 April 2025 Peshawar 750
15 May 2025 Karachi 1500
16 June 2025 Quetta 200
15 July 2025 Rawalpindi 750
15 August 2025 Faisalabad 1500
15 September 2025 Multan 200
15 October 2025 Muzaffarabad 750
17 November 2025 Rawalpindi 1500
15 December 2025 Lahore 200

Rs100 Prize Bond May 2025 Draw No 50 Balloting And Winners Details

100 Prize Bond Draw48 Pdf Download Nov 2024

Prize Bonds 2025 Complete Draw Schedule

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan, Pakistan Super League

PSL 2025 postponed indefinitely as Pak-Indian tensions flare

  • Featured, Lahore

Weather outlook of Lahore, Punjab: Intermittent rains expected

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Pakistan weather; rains, hailstorms predicted during weekend

  • Pakistan, Top News

‘India cannot be Judge, Jury, and Executioner:’ DG ISPR slams Indian War Fever

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer