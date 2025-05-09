Rs100 Prize Bond May 2025 Draw No.50 Balloting and Winners details

Balloting for Rs100 Prize Bond is almost here corner and, it could be your chance to win the grand prize this May.
Rs100 Prize Bond May 2025
National Savings Division will hold 100 Prize Bond balloting in Sialkot, and the winners will be announced on May 15, 2025, Thursday.
Rs100 Prize Bond Winners
|Prize
|Amount
|First Prize
|700,000
|Second Prize
|200,000
|Third Prize
|1,000
Prize Bond Schedule May 2025
|Date
|City
|Bond
|17 February 2025
|Multan
|1500
|17 March 2025
|Faisalabad
|200
|15 April 2025
|Peshawar
|750
|15 May 2025
|Karachi
|1500
|16 June 2025
|Quetta
|200
|15 July 2025
|Rawalpindi
|750
|15 August 2025
|Faisalabad
|1500
|15 September 2025
|Multan
|200
|15 October 2025
|Muzaffarabad
|750
|17 November 2025
|Rawalpindi
|1500
|15 December 2025
|Lahore
|200