Rs100 Prize Bond May 2025 Draw No.50 Balloting and Winners details

Balloting for Rs100 Prize Bond is almost here corner and, it could be your chance to win the grand prize this May.

Rs100 Prize Bond May 2025

National Savings Division will hold 100 Prize Bond balloting in Sialkot, and the winners will be announced on May 15, 2025, Thursday.

Rs100 Prize Bond Winners

Prize Amount First Prize 700,000 Second Prize 200,000 Third Prize 1,000

Prize Bond Schedule May 2025