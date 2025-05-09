Egypt set to launch on-arrival e-visa: Here’s list of eligible countries

CAIRO – The government of Egypt is set to introduce on arrival e-visa for as many as 78 countries in an effort to attract more and more tourists.
The emergency electronic visa (e-Visa) system has been designed to streamline the arrival process for foreign travelers at Egyptian airports and the system would first be tested at the Cairo International Airport before expansion to other airports in the country.
Foreign travelers would soon be able to get the e-visa through automated kiosks at airports, an online platform, or a dedicated mobile application as the country gears up to achieve the targets set in its Tourism Strategy 2030.
Alongside its emergency e-Visa program, Egypt has also decided to continue its 96-hour free transit visa scheme, which first began in 2023. This program lets travelers flying with EgyptAir, Air Cairo, or Nile Air leave the airport and explore Egypt for up to four days, without needing to apply for a visa before arrival.
The program has been effective in attracting short-term visitors, and now it will remain in place until April 2026. It gives passengers on stopovers a chance to experience Egypt’s history and culture, which in turn supports the local tourism industry.
Egypt’s Single Entry Visa for Tourism costs $25 while Multiple Entries Visa costs $60. The following countries are eligible for Egypt’s e-visa:
Albania
Argentina
Armenia
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahrain
Belarus
Belgium
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Brazil
Bulgaria
Canada
Chile
China
China/Taiwan
Colombia
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech
Denmark
Ecuador
Estonia
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
India
Iraq
Ireland
Italy
Japan
Kazakhstan
Korea (South)
Kuwait
Latvia
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macedonia
Malaysia
Malta
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Montenegro
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Oman
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Republic of Kosovo
Romania
Russian Federation
San Marino
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Africa
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom (England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales)
United States of America
Uruguay
Vatican
Venezuela