Egypt set to launch on-arrival e-visa: Here’s list of eligible countries

CAIRO – The government of Egypt is set to introduce on arrival e-visa for as many as 78 countries in an effort to attract more and more tourists.

The emergency electronic visa (e-Visa) system has been designed to streamline the arrival process for foreign travelers at Egyptian airports and the system would first be tested at the Cairo International Airport before expansion to other airports in the country.

Foreign travelers would soon be able to get the e-visa through automated kiosks at airports, an online platform, or a dedicated mobile application as the country gears up to achieve the targets set in its Tourism Strategy 2030.

Alongside its emergency e-Visa program, Egypt has also decided to continue its 96-hour free transit visa scheme, which first began in 2023. This program lets travelers flying with EgyptAir, Air Cairo, or Nile Air leave the airport and explore Egypt for up to four days, without needing to apply for a visa before arrival.

The program has been effective in attracting short-term visitors, and now it will remain in place until April 2026. It gives passengers on stopovers a chance to experience Egypt’s history and culture, which in turn supports the local tourism industry.

Egypt’s Single Entry Visa for Tourism costs $25 while Multiple Entries Visa costs $60. The following countries are eligible for Egypt’s e-visa:

Albania

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Belarus

Belgium

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

China

China/Taiwan

Colombia

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech

Denmark

Ecuador

Estonia

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

India

Iraq

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Kazakhstan

Korea (South)

Kuwait

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macedonia

Malaysia

Malta

Mexico

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Oman

Paraguay

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Republic of Kosovo

Romania

Russian Federation

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom (England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales)

United States of America

Uruguay

Vatican

Venezuela