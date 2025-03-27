Weather outlook of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; more rains predicted

PESHASWAR – More rains and gusty winds are predicted in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these weather conditions, more rains and gusty winds are predicted in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber Orakzai, Kurum, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Haripur and surrounding areas on Thursday night.

On Friday, dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rains and gusty winds are predicted in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad and surrounding areas۔

Peshawar’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 22°C and 24°C on Friday, and 23°C and 25°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, widespread rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms and snowfalls over the hills occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. Heavy rains also occurred at isolated places in upper parts.

Rainfall (mm): Mir Khani 63, Dir (Upper 62, Lower 37), Chitral 62, Drosh 50, Saidu Sharif 29, Malam Jabba 25, Kalam 23, Charat 18, Mardan 15, Peshawar (Bacha Khan Airport 14, City 07), Risalpur 06, Pattan, Balakot 04, Kakul, Bannu 02, Dera Ismail Khan 01

Snowfall (Inches): Chitral, Kalam 02

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 18 per cent.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 46 per cent.