Islamabad, Pakistan Weather: Rain, hailstorms expected during weekend

Rains with few heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Saturday and Sunday, with occasional breaks.
Synoptic Situation:
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a western disturbance is expected to affect Balochistan tonight and is likely to affect the upper and central parts from tomorrow evening/night.
Forecast:
Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Friday night. However, partly cloudy weather with isolated rain, wind,/thunderstorm is likely in southwestern/northern Balochistan.
On Saturday and Sunday, isolated rain, wind,/thunderstorm are likely in southwestern/northern Balochistan. Scattered rain, wind/thunderstorm is likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, upper/central Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. A few heavy falls and hailstorms are also likely during the period.
Impacts:
Flash floods are likely in the local nullah/stream in southwestern/northern Balochistan and upper/central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage weak structures such as electric poles, billboards, and solar panels.
Temperatures:
Islamabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 30°C and 32°C on Saturday, between 29°C and 31°C on Sunday and between 28°C and 30°C on Monday.
Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 28°C and 30°C on Saturday, between 27°C and 29°C on Sunday and between 26°C and 28°C on Monday.
Past Weather:
Mainly dry weather with partly cloudy weather conditions prevailed over most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in southwestern/northern Balochistan, South Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Rainfall (mm):
Balochistan: Turbat 26, Gwadar 17, Jiwani 12, Barkhan 08, Quetta 06, Samungli 02
Punjab: Multan City, Kot Addu 06, Layyah 05, Multan Airport 04, Bhakkar & Khanewal 03, Okara, Kasur 02
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 04
Mithi remained the hottest place in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 38°C. The maximum temperature in Chhor was recorded at 37°C, and in Hyderabad and Nawabshah at 36°C.
In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 32%.
In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 29°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 30%.
Widespread rain, wind-hailstorms likely in Pakistan until March 30