Islamabad, Pakistan Weather: Rain, hailstorms expected during weekend

Rains with few heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Saturday and Sunday, with occasional breaks.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a western disturbance is expected to affect Balochistan tonight and is likely to affect the upper and central parts from tomorrow evening/night.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Friday night. However, partly cloudy weather with isolated rain, wind,/thunderstorm is likely in southwestern/northern Balochistan.

On Saturday and Sunday, isolated rain, wind,/thunderstorm are likely in southwestern/northern Balochistan. Scattered rain, wind/thunderstorm is likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, upper/central Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. A few heavy falls and hailstorms are also likely during the period.

Impacts:

Flash floods are likely in the local nullah/stream in southwestern/northern Balochistan and upper/central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage weak structures such as electric poles, billboards, and solar panels.

Temperatures:

Islamabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 30°C and 32°C on Saturday, between 29°C and 31°C on Sunday and between 28°C and 30°C on Monday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 28°C and 30°C on Saturday, between 27°C and 29°C on Sunday and between 26°C and 28°C on Monday.

Past Weather:

Mainly dry weather with partly cloudy weather conditions prevailed over most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in southwestern/northern Balochistan, South Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm):

Balochistan: Turbat 26, Gwadar 17, Jiwani 12, Barkhan 08, Quetta 06, Samungli 02

Punjab: Multan City, Kot Addu 06, Layyah 05, Multan Airport 04, Bhakkar & Khanewal 03, Okara, Kasur 02

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 04

Mithi remained the hottest place in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 38°C. The maximum temperature in Chhor was recorded at 37°C, and in Hyderabad and Nawabshah at 36°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 32%.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 29°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 30%.