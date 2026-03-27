Lahore, Punjab Weather: Rain, hailstorms likely during weekend

Intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Saturday and Sunday.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a western disturbance is expected to affect Balochistan tonight and is likely to affect the upper and central parts from tomorrow evening/night.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, dry weather is predicted in most districts of the province and partly cloudy in Murree and Galiyat on Friday night.

On Saturday and Sunday, intermittent rains and windstorms with isolated hailstorms are likely in Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Jhang, Noorpurthal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Pakpattan, Okara, Kasur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan and Kot Addu.

Impacts:

Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage weak structures such as electric poles, billboards, and solar panels.

Temperatures:

Lahore’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 30°C and 32°C on Saturday, between 29°C and 31°C on Sunday and between 28°C and 30°C on Monday.

Past Weather:

Mainly dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most parts of the province during the last 24 hours. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in South Punjab.

Rainfall (mm): Multan City, Kot Addu 06, Layyah 05, Multan Airport 04, Bhakkar & Khanewal 03, Okara, Kasur 02

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 36%.