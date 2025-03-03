Free Solar Panel Scheme launched by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz; Update on Eligibility, physical verification

ISLAMABAD – Sigh of relief for Punjab residents as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz rolled out Free Solar Panel Scheme to provide relief to citizens from skyrocketing electricity prices.

Maryam Nawaz directed officials to look into the installation process, as the provincial government wants to ease burden on inflation-hit masses. Under the Free Solar scheme, physical verification of applicants will be conducted, and installation will start by end of March 2025.

Punjab Solar Scheme 2025

Consumers using less than 200 units of electricity per month are eligible to apply for Free Solar Panel Scheme, so far a total of 0.86 million consumers have applied for the initiative.

The provincial government will conduct physical verification to ensure transparency. To assist applicants, a dedicated helpline has been set up. Solar panels and inverters will be linked to consumers’ national ID Card.

Punjab government also aimed to instal one lac solar systems to cut carbon emissions, making contribution to fight against climate change, Punjab Chief Minister.

CM reiterated her commitment to completing the project efficiently and ensuring maximum benefit for the people of Punjab.