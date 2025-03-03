AGL51.72▲ 3.2 (0.07%)AIRLINK174.28▼ -12.81 (-0.07%)BOP12.51▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.35▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DCL8.81▲ 0.1 (0.01%)DFML44.22▼ -1.32 (-0.03%)DGKC118.9▼ -2.09 (-0.02%)FCCL39.77▼ -0.65 (-0.02%)FFL14.61▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)HUBC131.79▲ 0.58 (0.00%)HUMNL12.97▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)KEL4.42▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM6.02▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF52.86▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)NBP79.1▼ -0.91 (-0.01%)OGDC211.76▼ -0.83 (0.00%)PAEL41.76▼ -0.18 (0.00%)PIBTL9.41▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)PPL170.87▼ -2.42 (-0.01%)PRL33.16▼ -0.97 (-0.03%)PTC23.23▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)SEARL84.77▼ -3.32 (-0.04%)TELE7.98▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL31.35▼ -0.95 (-0.03%)TPLP10.78▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TREET20.21▼ -0.6 (-0.03%)TRG58.86▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)UNITY28.69▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)WTL1.41▲ 0 (0.00%)

Free Solar Panel Scheme launched by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz; Update on Eligibility, physical verification

Free Solar Panel Scheme Launched By Punjab Cm Maryam Nawaz Update On Eligibility Physical Verification
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Sigh of relief for Punjab residents as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz rolled out Free Solar Panel Scheme to provide relief to citizens from skyrocketing electricity prices.

Maryam Nawaz directed officials to look into the installation process, as the provincial government wants to ease burden on inflation-hit masses. Under the Free Solar scheme, physical verification of applicants will be conducted, and installation will start by end of March 2025.

Punjab Solar Scheme 2025

Consumers using less than 200 units of electricity per month are eligible to apply for Free Solar Panel Scheme, so far a total of 0.86 million consumers have applied for the initiative.

The provincial government will conduct physical verification to ensure transparency. To assist applicants, a dedicated helpline has been set up. Solar panels and inverters will be linked to consumers’ national ID Card.

Free Solar Panel Scheme Launched By Punjab Cm Maryam Nawaz Update On Eligibility Physical Verification

Punjab government also aimed to instal one lac solar systems to cut carbon emissions, making contribution to fight against climate change, Punjab Chief Minister.

CM reiterated her commitment to completing the project efficiently and ensuring maximum benefit for the people of Punjab.

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore, Punjab weather; more intermittent rains expected

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Pakistan weather; more intermittent rains likely

  • Featured, Pakistan

President’s Trophy final to begin on Tuesday

  • Pakistan

New Sui Gas Timings in Lahore as SNGPL shares schedule for Ramazan 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer