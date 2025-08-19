SC to review all submitted records on Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday adjourned until Wednesday (tomorrow) the hearing of bail petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the May 9 cases.

A SC three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi took up the petitions. During the proceedings, PTI founder’s counsel Salman Safdar appeared at the rostrum.

Chief Justice observed that documents had been submitted by both sides and the bench needed time to examine them. He directed that whichever party wished to submit additional documents must do so today.

“It is necessary to review all the submitted records. The prosecution must also examine the documents filed by the defence,” the CJP remarked.

Counsel for the PTI founder said they had also attached verdicts of the anti-terrorism courts.

The bench then adjourned further proceedings until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

On last hearing, Imran Khan’s lawyer had submitted additional documents in the top court to support his bail petition.

The documents included relevant orders and judgments from lower courts and High Courts, attached to the petition for the court’s consideration.

Earlier, Imran Khan had submitted order sheets of eight different rulings related to the 9 May cases.

The Supreme Court, under a three-member bench led by the Chief Justice, has scheduled the hearing for August 19.

It may be mentioned here that many PTI leaders including Ejaz Chaudhary, Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Aliya Hamza and Sanam Javed have been sentenced to jail for their role in May 9 riots.

When the bail pleas were filed, the top judge had remarked that the findings in the bail orders would not be examined at this stage, observing that delving into legal issues prematurely could potentially prejudice one party’s case.

“We are not touching the legal findings for now; issuing notices to the parties today,” Chief Justice Afridi had remarked.

The CJP had also said both sides’ counsel should assist the court on legal questions and be prepared on the issues by the next hearing.

The bench questioned whether the final observations could be given in a bail matter and directed the lawyers to prepare arguments on this point.

The court had issued the notices then to the Punjab government and adjourned further proceedings on the eight bail appeals until August 19.

Just a day ago, an Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore acquitted Shah Mahmood Qureshi and awarded 10 years jail to other party leaders including Yasmeen Rashid and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry while Aliya Hamza and Sanam were sentenced to five years in jail in cases related to May 9 riots.