At least 670 dead, 25,000 rescued as govt, army, NDMA brief on monsoon rains

ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman jointly briefed the media on the monsoon rains and flood situation on Tuesday.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that urban flooding had caused significant loss of lives and property. He noted that, on the instructions of the Prime Minister, relief operations in affected areas had been accelerated. “NDMA, Pakistan Army, and federal and provincial governments are jointly implementing a coordinated strategy. So far, 25,000 people have been moved to safe locations,” he said, adding that timely information was being provided to the public regarding the evolving flood situation. He expressed these words while addressing a joint press conference on Tuesday.

NDMA Chairman said that floods were triggered in northern areas due to glacier melt, while cloudbursts in different regions further intensified the situation. He confirmed that 670 people had lost their lives, while around 1,000 were injured. “Most of the missing persons have been found dead. Since August 17, 25,000 people have been rescued and provided medical assistance. The seventh spell of monsoon rains is expected to intensify until August 23,” he added.

He further said that preparations for the new rain spell were complete, and awareness messages were being disseminated through multiple channels. Under the Prime Minister’s ration package, the third consignment of relief supplies — including food and medicines — had been dispatched to five districts.

DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that, under the directives of the Army Chief, rescue and relief operations were underway in flood-affected areas. “So far, over 6,000 people have been provided assistance, with Army Aviation also participating in relief efforts,” he stated.

He added that in addition to medical battalions, doctors from Combined Military Hospitals (CMHs) had been deployed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where eight army units were actively engaged in rescue operations. “Through nine medical camps, treatment is being provided to the affected population. A total of 6,903 people have been rescued, while two battalions are carrying out relief work in Buner,” he said.