Islamabad, Pakistan weather: Light rain likely

ISLAMABAD – Scattered light rain is likely in Islamabad and parts of Pakistan on Friday night and Saturday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. Weak monsoon currents penetrate the upper parts of the country.

Under these conditions, scattered light rain is likely in Islamabad and at isolated places in Punjab and Kashmir on Friday night and Saturday. Mainly, muggy weather is expected in most parts of Pakistan, including the flood-hit districts of Punjab, during the period.

Islamabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 37°C and 39°C on Saturday and Sunday and between 34°C and 36°C on Monday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 35°C and 37°C on Saturday and Sunday and between 34°C and 36°C on Monday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. However, light rain occurred in Thatta and Lasbela.

Nokundi and Dalbandin remained the hottest places in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 42°C. The maximum temperature in Chilas was recorded at 41°C and in Bunji at 4°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 67 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 59 per cent.