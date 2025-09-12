Pak Forces strike hard as Fitna al Hindustan cell neutralized in Balochistan Operation

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces struck major blow against terrorism, eliminating four terrorists linked to the India-backed group Fitna al Hindustan.

An intelligence-driven operation was conducted in Mastung District, Balochistan, and the daring raid saw intense gunfire as the forces engaged the heavily armed militants. Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the scene, exposing a network of individuals involved in multiple violent attacks across the region, ISPR said.

Military’s media wing said forces started full-scale clearance operation to ensure no threat remains. Armed forces have sent a clear message: foreign-backed terrorism will not be tolerated, and those behind it will face justice.

Indian intelligence continues to provide funding, training, to Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). Pakistan also presents evidence of Indian support, as New Delhi continues to provide support under nefarious agenda to disrupt regional peace.