Engineer Muhammad Mirza remanded to FIA for a Week amid probe in Blasphemy Case

RAWALPINDI – Controversial YouTuber and scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza will remain under Federal Investigation Agency FIA custody for seven days as probe in Blasphemy cases advances.

Federal Investigators got 7-day physical remand of Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza in connection with alleged blasphemy against sacred personalities.

Mirza was presented before Senior Civil Judge Waqar Hussain Gondal at Pinid Court under tight security. After arguments from both sides, the court approved the remand, directing the FIA to complete its investigation and present the accused again on September 19.

After court’s order, FIA officials escorted Muhammad Ali Mirza back under strict security arrangements.

Blasphemy Case against Engineer Mirza

Mirza was arrested two weeks back under the controversial Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law. He landed in trouble over latest remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) which sparked outrage in religious communities.

The arrest followed a fatwa issued by Mufti Ashraf Asif Jalali, condemning Mirza’s statements as deeply offensive and suggesting that anyone making such remarks could be considered a Murtad (apostate). Religious groups swiftly demanded legal action under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code, which deals with blasphemy, fueling tensions further.

Authorities in Jhelum insisted the arrest was necessary to prevent unrest, but Mirza’s supporters are in shock, questioning why the cleric’s academy, where he holds weekly classes, was also temporarily shut down.

This is not the first time Mirza has faced danger. In 2021, he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at his academy when a masked attacker injured a participant before grazing Mirza with a weapon.

With debates raging across social media and religious circles, Muhammad Ali Mirza’s arrest has reignited fierce discussions about freedom of speech, clerical authority, and the limits of religious commentary in Pakistan.