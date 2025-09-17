Islamabad, Pakistan weather: Intermittent rains, isolated heavy falls expected

ISLAMABAD – Intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Wednesday night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), weak moist currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A fresh westerly wave will approach the upper parts tonight and will likely persist during the next 24 to 36 hours.

Under these conditions, intermittent rain-windstorm/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected in the twin cities, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday night and the next two days.

Islamabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 30°C and 32°C on Thursday and Friday and between 31°C and 33°C on Saturday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 36°C and 38°C on Thursday and Friday and between 37°C and 39°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Drizzle also occurred in Karachi.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 18, Mir Khani 04

Sindh: Karachi 01

Turbat remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 42°C. The maximum temperature in Dalbandin was recorded at 41°C, and in Noorpur Thal, Bhakkar and Sibbi at 40°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 55 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 46 per cent.