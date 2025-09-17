Bise Bahwalpur Inter Part 2 Position Holders 2025 Results

BAHAWALPUR – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur on Wednesday announced position holders of Intermediate Part 2 for the year 2025. Controller of Examinations, Asma Qasim, confirmed that the complete results will be released on September 18 2025 Thursday.
In F.Sc category, Hoorim Akram topped with 1164 marks, followed closely by Abha Ijaz with 1163 marks, and Maleeha Khan with 1162 marks securing the third position. In the F.Sc Pre-Medical group, Hoorim Akram claimed the first position, Abha Ijaz second, while Ameena Fatima and Amara Munir shared the third position.
BISE Bahwalpur Inter Toppers 2025
|Position
|Name
|Marks
|1st
|Hoorim Akram
|1164
|2nd
|Abha Ijaz
|1163
|3rd
|Maleeha Khan
|1162
F.Sc Pre-Medical (Girls)
|Position
|Name
|Marks
|1st
|Hoorim Akram
|1164
|2nd
|Abha Ijaz
|1163
|3rd
|Ameena Fatima
|—
|3rd
|Amara Munir
|—
F.Sc Pre-Medical (Boys)
|Position
|Name
|Marks
|1st
|Muhammad Moavia
|1150
|2nd
|Muhammad Abdur Rafi
|1149
|3rd
|Muhammad Abdullah Zia
|1146
|3rd
|Muhammad Usman
|1146
F.Sc Pre-Engineering (Girls)
|Position
|Name
|Marks
|1st
|Maleeha Khan
|1162
|2nd
|Zoha Ahsan
|1160
F.Sc Pre-Engineering (Boys)
|Position
|Name
|Marks
|1st
|Muhammad Musab
|1152
|2nd
|Muhammad Faizan
|1150
General Science (Girls)
|Position
|Name
|Marks
|1st
|Fatima Asif
|1142
|2nd
|Izzah Noor
|—
|3rd
|Ariba Ghous
|—
General Science (Boys)
|Position
|Name
|Marks
|1st
|Abdul Rehman
|1142
|2nd
|Muhammad Abdullah
|—
|3rd
|Ibrahim
|—
Humanities (Girls)
|Position
|Name
|Marks
|1st
|Aimen Jafar
|1117
|2nd
|Zunaira Siddique
|—
|3rd
|Nimra Shaukat
|—
|3rd
|Nimra
|—
Humanities (Boys)
|Position
|Name
|Marks
|1st
|Syed Umair Iqbal
|1048
|2nd
|Usman Ali
|—
|3rd
|Salman Iqbal
|—
In the Pre-Medical Boys category, Muhammad Moavia led with 1150 marks, followed by Muhammad Abdur Rafi with 1149 marks. Muhammad Abdullah Zia and Muhammad Usman jointly secured the third position with 1146 marks.
In Pre-Engineering, Maleeha Khan topped the female category with 1162 marks, followed by Zoha Ahsan with 1160 marks. Among boys, Muhammad Musab scored 1152 marks to secure the first position, while Muhammad Faizan came second with 1150 marks.
In the General Science group, Fatima Asif was the top female scorer with 1142 marks, while Izzah Noor and Ariba Ghous secured second and third positions, respectively. In General Science Boys, Abdul Rehman obtained the first position with 1142 marks, followed by Muhammad Abdullah and Ibrahim in second and third positions.
In Humanities, Aimen Jafar led with 1117 marks, Zunaira Siddique came second, and Nimra Shaukat along with another student named Nimra shared the third position. In Humanities Boys, Syed Umair Iqbal topped with 1048 marks, followed by Usman Ali and Salman Iqbal.
The board administration congratulated all position holders and praised their hard work and dedication. Students across all groups were commended for their outstanding performance, setting a benchmark of excellence for future candidates.
