Bise Bahwalpur Inter Part 2 Position Holders 2025 Results

BAHAWALPUR – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur on Wednesday announced position holders of Intermediate Part 2 for the year 2025. Controller of Examinations, Asma Qasim, confirmed that the complete results will be released on September 18 2025 Thursday.

In F.Sc category, Hoorim Akram topped with 1164 marks, followed closely by Abha Ijaz with 1163 marks, and Maleeha Khan with 1162 marks securing the third position. In the F.Sc Pre-Medical group, Hoorim Akram claimed the first position, Abha Ijaz second, while Ameena Fatima and Amara Munir shared the third position.

BISE Bahwalpur Inter Toppers 2025

Position Name Marks 1st Hoorim Akram 1164 2nd Abha Ijaz 1163 3rd Maleeha Khan 1162

F.Sc Pre-Medical (Girls)

Position Name Marks 1st Hoorim Akram 1164 2nd Abha Ijaz 1163 3rd Ameena Fatima — 3rd Amara Munir —

F.Sc Pre-Medical (Boys)

Position Name Marks 1st Muhammad Moavia 1150 2nd Muhammad Abdur Rafi 1149 3rd Muhammad Abdullah Zia 1146 3rd Muhammad Usman 1146

F.Sc Pre-Engineering (Girls)

Position Name Marks 1st Maleeha Khan 1162 2nd Zoha Ahsan 1160

F.Sc Pre-Engineering (Boys)

Position Name Marks 1st Muhammad Musab 1152 2nd Muhammad Faizan 1150

General Science (Girls)

Position Name Marks 1st Fatima Asif 1142 2nd Izzah Noor — 3rd Ariba Ghous —

General Science (Boys)

Position Name Marks 1st Abdul Rehman 1142 2nd Muhammad Abdullah — 3rd Ibrahim —

Humanities (Girls)

Position Name Marks 1st Aimen Jafar 1117 2nd Zunaira Siddique — 3rd Nimra Shaukat — 3rd Nimra —

Humanities (Boys)

Position Name Marks 1st Syed Umair Iqbal 1048 2nd Usman Ali — 3rd Salman Iqbal —

In the Pre-Medical Boys category, Muhammad Moavia led with 1150 marks, followed by Muhammad Abdur Rafi with 1149 marks. Muhammad Abdullah Zia and Muhammad Usman jointly secured the third position with 1146 marks.

In Pre-Engineering, Maleeha Khan topped the female category with 1162 marks, followed by Zoha Ahsan with 1160 marks. Among boys, Muhammad Musab scored 1152 marks to secure the first position, while Muhammad Faizan came second with 1150 marks.

In the General Science group, Fatima Asif was the top female scorer with 1142 marks, while Izzah Noor and Ariba Ghous secured second and third positions, respectively. In General Science Boys, Abdul Rehman obtained the first position with 1142 marks, followed by Muhammad Abdullah and Ibrahim in second and third positions.

In Humanities, Aimen Jafar led with 1117 marks, Zunaira Siddique came second, and Nimra Shaukat along with another student named Nimra shared the third position. In Humanities Boys, Syed Umair Iqbal topped with 1048 marks, followed by Usman Ali and Salman Iqbal.

The board administration congratulated all position holders and praised their hard work and dedication. Students across all groups were commended for their outstanding performance, setting a benchmark of excellence for future candidates.