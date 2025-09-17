BISE Rawalpindi Inter Part-2 Position Holders announced; Check 2025 Results toppers

ISLAMABAD – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi declared top position holders for Intermediate Part-II examinations 2025.

Areej Shafqat from Punjab College for Women, Talagang, secured the first position, while her collegemate, Ayesha Mushtaq, claimed the second position. Iman Fatima of Royal College of Sciences for Girls, Chakwal, achieved the third position.

BISE Rawalpindi Inter Part 2 Toppers 2025

Position Student Name College City 1st Areej Shafqat Punjab College for Women Talagang 2nd Ayesha Mushtaq Punjab College for Women Talagang 3rd Iman Fatima Royal College of Sciences for Girls Chakwal

All Punjab educational boards will release the 12th-grade annual examination results simultaneously on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

Students from Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, and other regions will be able to check their results online, via SMS, or through official gazettes.