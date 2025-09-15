Islamabad, Pakistan weather: Intermittent rains, few heavy falls likely

ISLAMABAD – Intermittent monsoon rains with a few heavy falls are likely in Islamabad and parts of Pakistan on Monday night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), moist currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate Pakistan. A westerly wave will approach the upper parts of the country tonight.

Under these conditions, intermittent monsoon rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in the twin cities, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday night and the next two days.

Islamabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 36°C and 36°C on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 34°C and 36°C on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. However, rain occurred in isolated places in Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm): Muzaffarabad City 06

Dalbandin remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 42°C. The maximum temperature in Nokkundi and Sibi was recorded at 41°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 51 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 50 per cent.