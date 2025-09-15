Tecno Launches Latest Spark 40 In Pakistan

TECNO has officially launched the Spark 40 in Pakistan, the newest addition to its popular Spark Series. Designed to deliver power, style, and durability, the Spark 40 combines a sleek slim build, a 5200mAhbattery with 45WFastCharging, and reliable toughness — making it more than just a smartphone, but a lifestyle partner for today’s youth.

Power That Never Lets You Down

At the heart of the Spark 40 is a 5200mAh battery that powers users through gaming, streaming, and work all day long. With 45W Super Charge technology, downtime is minimized, ensuring uninterrupted performance on the go.

Trendy, Slim & Stylish by Design

As thin as 7.67mm, the TECNO Spark 40 is designed with a premium finish that captures the spirit of today’s trendsetters. Sleek, stylish, and practical, it brings together beauty and functionality in one seamless design.

Built Tough for Real Life

Engineered for confidence in every moment, the Spark 40 offers IP64 Water and Dust Resistance along with up to 1.5mDrop Resistance. Stylish yet resilient, it is built to handle the unpredictability of real life.

Smooth Display, Even When Wet

The 120Hz Smooth Display guarantees fluid visuals, and its oil and wet touch support ensures responsiveness in all conditions. Whether gaming, creating content, or multitasking, users enjoy a seamless experience.

Designed to Do More, Every Day

From Dual Speakerfor richer sound, toFreeLink, and InfraredRemoteControl for smarter connectivity, the TECNO Spark 40 goes beyond expectations. And with 128GBstorage, and 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM, users can enjoy smooth multitasking and ample space for everything that matters.

Price & Availability

The TECNO Spark 40 is available in stylish color options that cater to every personality, at an attractive price of PKR 32,999 across Pakistan. Customers can purchase the Spark 40 from their nearest smartphone market. The device is approved by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and supports all mobile networks nationwide, ensuring seamless and reliable connectivity. To give users added peace of mind, TECNO also offers a 12+1 month official warranty with every purchase.

For more details, visit the official TECNO Pakistan website or head to your nearest store to buy the TECNO Spark 40 in Pakistan today.