Islamabad, Pakistan weather; intermittent rains expected

ISLAMABAD – Intermittent rains and gusty winds are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Wednesday evening/night and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over western parts of Pakistan. It will likely affect upper parts of the country from tonight and will persist in northern areas till 21st February.

Under these conditions, intermittent rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are expected in the twin cities and parts of Punjab, northeastern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday evening/night and Thursday. Heavy falls/heavy snowfall are likely at few places in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. Hailstorms may also occur at isolated places in upper/central Punjab and northern Balochistan.

Heavy snowfall may cause road closure/slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli.

Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and may avoid unnecessary travelling during the period.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 06-08°C on Thursday and Friday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 09-11°C on Thursday and 10-12°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. Isolated light rain/drizzle occurred in north Balochistan, Jacobabad and Toba Tek Singh.

Rainfall (mm):

Balochsitan: Quetta (Sheikh Manda 11, Samungli 03)

Sindh: Jacobabad 03

Punjab: Toba Tek Singh 01

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 08°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Kalam and Parachinar was recorded at -03°C, Astore, Malam Jabba and Chitral at -01°C, and Ziarat, Hunza and Skardu at 0°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 06°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 74 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 09°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 47 per cent.