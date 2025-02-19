Pakistan stands firm on two-state solution for Palestine, Deputy PM Dar tells UN Chief Guterres

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar called on United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, where he expressed all out support for two-state solution for war torn Palestine.

In a meeting with UN chief, Senator Ishaq Dar also sheds light on Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions. The meeting occurred at United Nations Headquarters on margins of Security Council’s debate on multilateralism and global governance.

He also condemned Tel Aviv’s atrocities against Palestinian people, calling for viable, contiguous, and sovereign State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The two sides also discussed cross-border terrorism from Afghanistan and called for UN support in countering the menace within and from that country. Senator also reaffirmed Islamabad’s desire to provide humanitarian support to the millions of destitute people in Afghanistan and to promote its economic development, including through implementing connectivity projects between Central Asia and Pakistan through Kabul.

He further reaffirmed strong support for the United Nations’ central role in addressing global challenges, including peace and security, development, and climate change.

Dar further welcomed the initiative by United General Secretary-General to organize Summit of Future and expressed the hope that Pact for the Future will be fully implemented, meeting financing needs of developing countries to implement the SDGa (Sustainable Development Goals) and climate targets.

On his part, Secretary-General Guterres thanked the DPM/FM for Pakistan’s active engagement at the United Nations as well as for its role towards maintenance of international peace and security in the form of its UN Peacekeeping contributions.