Lahore, Punjab weather; Significant rains, gusty winds likely

LAHORE – Significant rains and gusty winds are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Wednesday night and Thursday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over western parts of Pakistan. It will likely affect upper parts of the country from tonight and will persist in northern areas till 21st February.

Under these conditions, rains and gusty winds are likely in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Taunsa Sharif, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Mangla, Attock, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujarat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Cloudy weather with rains, gusty winds and snowfalls are likely in Murree, Galiyat and surrounding areas. Isolated hailstorm may occur in upper/central districts during evening/night.

Heavy snowfall may cause road closure/slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings. Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travelling during the period.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 13-15°C on Thursday and 14-16°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours. Isolated light rain/drizzle occurred in Toba Tek Singh.

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab, where the temperature dropped to 01°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 42 per cent.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 14°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 69 per cent.