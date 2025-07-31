New petrol, diesel prices announced for August 2025

ABU DHABI – The United Arab Emirates has announced a slight decrease in petrol and diesel price for the month of August 2025.

The Gulf country had deregulated the fuel prices ten years ago to make their align with international market. Since then, the petroleum prices are revised on monthly basis.

New Fuel Prices in UAE from August 1

The new petrol prices will come into effect from August 1 across the UAE. The authorities have decreased Super 98 petrol price to Dh2.69 a litre, compared to Dh2.70 in July.

Similarly, the price of Special 95 petrol has been dropped to Dh2.57 per litre, compared to existing rate of Dh2.58.

E-Plus 91 petrol will now cost Dh2.50 a litre, compared to Dh2.51 a litre. The price of diesel has been fixed at Dh2.78 a litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.63.

Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Meanwhile, some economic relief is coming for the first time after Budget 2025 as Pakistani government is expected to slash Petrol, and Diesel prices from August 1.

As per available information, petrol price will be cut by massive Rs9 per litre while diesel will be slashed by Rs3-4 per litre.

This major price drop will be officially announced late night on July 31, sending a wave of relief across the country — especially for commuters, transporters, and industries battling rising costs.

OGRA (Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority) will submit its pricing summary to the Petroleum Division on July 31. The final decision will rest with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is expected to green-light the changes the same day.