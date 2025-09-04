List of 31 illegal housing schemes in Lahore issued [Master Plan Violation]

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) is responsible to develop and manage infrastructure in Lahore. It is the competent authority to regulate private housing schemes in its jurisdiction in order to safe citizens’ lives and hard-earned money.

The matter regarding the private housing societies is in the spotlight these days after flood in Ravi River submerged various housing societies in the Punjab capital city, causing losses to residents and investors.

LDA issues list of illegal housing societies from time to time to keep the citizens updated before they make any purchase in such residential schemes.

The schemes are declared illegal for various reasons including violation of master plan. Here we have shared a list of housing schemes in violation of Master Plan (DMP-I).

List of Schemes in Violation of Master Plan (DMP-I)

1 – Noman Block Near Power House, Floor Mill Area, Shahdara, Lahore

2 – Noor Garden Mominpura Road, Mouza Nat Kalan, Lahore

3 – Illegal Land Sub-division Site -1, MouzaHandoomominpuraraodlahore

4 – Shalimar Ring Road Industrial Scheme Mominpura Road, near Quaid-e-Azam Interchange, GT Road Lahore

5 – Gulshan e YaseenMominPura road, Mouza Nat, GT Road

6 – Victorious Garden/ Negahban Housing Scheme Mouza Nat Theriraodlahore

7 – Illegal Land Sub-division Site -2 MouzaHandoo, Handoo Road, Mominpura Road, Lahore

8 – AL RahmimGardenPhase IV Sector C (Metro City) G.T Road Lahore, behind Al Rahim Garden Ph -IV, G.T Road, Lahore

9 – New City, Gujarpura, near Karol Ghati, Ring road Lahore.

10 – Illegal Land Subdivision , Opposite to Inter-loop Factory, Manga Raiwind Road, Lahore

11 – Bilal Town, Shahnawaz Road, Near Sundar Industrial Estate, Sundar Road, Lahore

12 – Al Madina Town, SundarRaiwind Road, Lahore

13 – Illegal Scheme/Sub-Division, at AddaMal, SundarRaiwind Road, Lahore

14 – Al Kabir Town/ Apartments, Adjacent to Beacon House University, Off Raiwind Road, Lahore

15 – Makkah Gardens, Manga Raiwind Road Lahore

16 – Illegal Scheme/Sub-Division, Near Hashmat Public School Sundar Road, Raiwind, Lahore

17 – Canal Residencia, Near ShamkeyBhattian UBD Canal Road

18 – Bismillah Park, Manga Raiwind Road Lahore

19 – Al-Qadir Associates, Barkat Colony Road, Multan Road, Lahore

20 – Park View Villas, 3-KM from ThokarNiazBaig Adjacent to River Edge Housing Scheme Main Multan Road, Lahore

21– Gold Asia Orchards, Adjacent to EB Lands, Main Multan Road, Lahore

22 – ZA Gardens, adjacent to Saif Town, Katar Bund Road, MuazaNiazBaig, Lahore

23 – School Lane Barkat Colony, Barkat Colony Road, Multan Road, Lahore

24 – Theme Park located at Barkat Colony Road, Lahore

25 – Bin Alam Housing scheme at Katar Band Road, Lahore

26 – Abad Gardens, Katar Band Road, ThorkarNiazBaig, Lahore

27 – Punjab Homes, Katar Band Road, Lahore

28 – Combooh Colony, on the road adjacent to Chung Police Station, Main Multan Road, Lahore

29 – Al-Rehmat Town, Main Katar Band Road, MadniChowk, Multan Road, Lahore.

30 – DHB Housing Scheme located at Bara Dari Road, Shahdra

31 – Manzoor Gardens, Barkat Colony Road, Multan Road, Lahore