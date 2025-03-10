Islamabad F-9 Park accused secures bail after settlement with victim women

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad F9 Assault case made headlines, causing widespread outrage online as several women were roughed up and mugged by a man named Jamal, but the latter secured bail after reaching settlement with the complainant.

The women involved in the incident and Jamal have reached settlement, and police confirmed that Jamal was granted bail. The settlement between the women and the accused has now been made public.

As per the agreement, the women confirmed that Jamal was innocent and that the case was registered due to a misunderstanding, which they clarified. The women further stated that they have no objection if the court decides to release Jamal or acquit him.

“We have settled the matter with Jamal, and we do not wish to pursue the case further. If the court decides to release or acquit him, we have no objections,” the women said in their statement. The agreement, which has been signed by all three women involved, indicates their intent to move forward with no further legal action.

The incident first came to public attention when a video went viral showing the woman being assaulted in front of a eatery near F-9 Park. The video shows the accused dragging the women by their hair and subjecting them to physical abuse.

As the clip started trending, the victim filed a complaint at the Margalla Police Station, leading to the registration of an FIR. The complaint detailed that the main accused, Jamal, along with his accomplices, had assaulted the women and stolen 10 tolas of jewelry and 2 million rupees in cash.

The Islamabad police responded quickly, arresting the accused and securing a three-day physical remand. The police also recovered the stolen items and presented the charge sheet in court. Jamal was subsequently sent to jail on judicial remand while the investigation continued.

Islamabad F9 Assault Case

The reconciliation has raised questions about the future of the case and the role of such agreements in the legal process. As the case progresses, the court will now decide the fate of Jamal based on the available evidence and legal proceedings.