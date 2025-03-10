Man who roughed up women in Islamabad’s F-9 Park area arrested

ISLAMABAD – Police have arrested the prime suspect involved in beating women and robbed them publicly in F-9 park area in the federal capital.

Police said the incident took place on February 23, adding that an FIR has already been lodged involving robbery and assault charges.

The suspect has been accused to snatching 10 tola jewellary and Rs2 million from the women besides roughing up them.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media with users demanding a stern action against the suspect for his inhumane behavior.

The video shows showing women being assaulted on the road in front of a well-known food chain in F-9 Park area, with the perpetrators seen dragging the women by their hair.

The police have registered a case at the Margalla Police Station on the complaint of the victims. According to the FIR, the main suspect, Jamal, along with his accomplices, assaulted the women on the night of February 23, stealing 10 tola of jewelry and Rs2 million in cash.

The spokesperson for Islamabad Police said that the stolen items have been recovered after the suspect was sent on three-day physical remand. He added that the suspect was presented in the court for trial before being sent to jail on judicial remand.