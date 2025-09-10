Cyberattacks on Android smartphone users increase in 2025

ISLAMABAD – Android smartphone users witnessed a significant increase in cyberattacks during the first half of 2025.

According to the Kaspersky data, cyberattacks on smartphone users increased by 29 per cent in the first half of 2025 compared to the first half of 2024, and 48pc more compared to the second half of 2024.

In addition to prominent mobile threats such as SparkCat, SparkKitty and Triada, Kaspersky detected other active threats, including apps with adult content that could launch DDoS attacks.

Attackers embedded functionality for dynamically configured DDoS attacks into applications for viewing adult content. This Trojan enables sending specific data from the infected device to the attackers at specified time intervals.

Kaspersky also detected a fake VPN client that hijacks different user accounts: instead of providing the declared functionality, it intercepts one-time password codes from various messengers and social networks by monitoring notifications and sends them to the attackers via a Telegram bot.

Malicious apps that mobile users most frequently encountered were Fakemoney scam applications, banking trojans and preinstalled malware. Fakemoney scam apps on smartphones are fraudulent applications that deceive users into believing they can earn real money or rewards through tasks, games or investments, but then steal personal information, money or deliver no actual payouts.

Pre-installed trojans like Triada and Dwphon were also frequently detected. These are examples of malicious software embedded in the firmware of Android devices during manufacturing, enabling data theft, unauthorised actions and persistence even after factory resets.

The number of mobile banking trojans detected in the first half of 2025 is almost four times more than in the first half of 2024 and over two times more than in the second half of 2024.

Kaspersky recommends downloading apps only from official app stores for smartphones, such as Apple App Store and Google Play, but remember that even downloading apps from official stores is not always risk-free. To stay safeinstall reliable security software, like Kaspersky Premium, that can detect and block malicious activity if an app turns out to be fraudulent. Check the permissions of apps that you use and think carefully before permitting an app, especially when it comes to high-risk permissions such as Accessibility Services.