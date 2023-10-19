LAHORE – Revered legal expert and top politician Syed Muhammad Zafar breathed his last at the age of 93 in Lahore after a prolonged illness.

The former President of Pakistan’s Supreme Court Bar Association remained part of the Q-League and he represented the party as a senator. The senior legal eagle announced his decision to retire from the world of politics.

The funeral of S.M. Zafar will be held on Friday in Lahore.

Condolences started pouring in for the seasoned activist and politician who passed away after prolonged illness.

Zafar hailed from Shakargarh. He started his law career in 50s, and remained dissent during the imposition of martial law. He raised voice for basic human rights in the country.

He also served as a judge of the high court, and held position of Pakistan’s Minister for Law and Justice in 60s. He stepped down as judge to establish his own private law practice.

The deceased received honorary doctorate degree in law. In his glittering career, Zafar held key positions, including Federal Minister for Law and Justice, President, High Court Bar Association, President, Pakistan’s Supreme Court Bar Association and Chairman, Human Rights Society of Pakistan.